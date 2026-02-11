1AD hosts AMC CG on Fort Bliss Transformation visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Adam Palone, an allied trades technician assigned to 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade, explains the additive manufacturing process and cost benefits to U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Christopher Mohan, commanding general of Army Materiel Command, during a visit to Fort Bliss, Texas, Feb. 10, 2026. During the visit, Mohan received updates from senior leaders across the installation highlighting a variety of innovation and transformation initiatives spearheaded by 1AD, such as the Combat Capabilities Development Command Analysis Center, Iron Foundry additive manufacturing center and 3D printed barracks. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Larsen)