1AD hosts AMC CG on Fort Bliss Transformation visit

Warrant Officer 1 Aung Min, an automotive warrant officer assigned to 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade, demonstrates the Combat Capabilities Development Command Analysis Center for U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Christopher Mohan, commanding general of Army Materiel Command, during a visit to Fort Bliss, Texas, Feb. 10, 2026. The DEVCOM Analysis Center allows leaders to track information and data that helps them make data-driven decisions to improve the organization. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Larsen)