    1AD hosts AMC CG on Fort Bliss Transformation visit [Image 1 of 5]

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Larsen 

    1st Armored Division, Division Sustainment Brigade

    Warrant Officer 1 Aung Min, an automotive warrant officer assigned to 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade, demonstrates the Combat Capabilities Development Command Analysis Center for U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Christopher Mohan, commanding general of Army Materiel Command, during a visit to Fort Bliss, Texas, Feb. 10, 2026. The DEVCOM Analysis Center allows leaders to track information and data that helps them make data-driven decisions to improve the organization. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Larsen)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 17:12
    VIRIN: 260211-A-AS262-1017
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    AMC
    transformation
    usarmy
    IronSoldiers

