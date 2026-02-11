Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight inspects an ejection seat during Bushwhacker 26-1 Major Accident Response Exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 11, 2026. The MARE allows the Wing to evaluate how Airmen react to emergency scenarios, enabling continual improvement in key response areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)