U.S. Airmen assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight inspect an ejection seat during Bushwhacker 26-1 Major Accident Response Exercise training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 11, 2026. MAREs provide Airmen hands-on experience and prepare them to effectively perform their duties during a real-world emergency event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 17:06
|Photo ID:
|9518487
|VIRIN:
|260211-F-QO903-1020
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.63 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Major Accident Response Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SrA William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.