U.S. Airmen assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight inspect an ejection seat during Bushwhacker 26-1 Major Accident Response Exercise training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 11, 2026. The MARE tested the response of Airmen and units across the installation during an emergency scenario, enhancing rapid incidence response and real-world mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 17:06
|Photo ID:
|9518486
|VIRIN:
|260211-F-QO903-1015
|Resolution:
|4985x3561
|Size:
|3.92 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
