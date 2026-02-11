(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Major Accident Response Exercise [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Major Accident Response Exercise

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman William Finn 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight inspect an ejection seat during Bushwhacker 26-1 Major Accident Response Exercise training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 11, 2026. The MARE tested the response of Airmen and units across the installation during an emergency scenario, enhancing rapid incidence response and real-world mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 17:06
    Photo ID: 9518486
    VIRIN: 260211-F-QO903-1015
    Resolution: 4985x3561
    Size: 3.92 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Major Accident Response Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SrA William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Major Accident Response Exercise
    Major Accident Response Exercise
    Major Accident Response Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    MARE
    Training
    Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery