U.S. Airmen assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight inspect an ejection seat during Bushwhacker 26-1 Major Accident Response Exercise training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 11, 2026. The MARE tested the response of Airmen and units across the installation during an emergency scenario, enhancing rapid incidence response and real-world mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)