(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honoring the Legacy of Service: Leadership from Buckley Space Force Base Visits Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center During National Salute to Veteran Patients Week [Image 12 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Honoring the Legacy of Service: Leadership from Buckley Space Force Base Visits Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center During National Salute to Veteran Patients Week

    AURORA HIGHLANDS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2026

    Photo by Paul Ortiz 

    Space Base Delta 2

    Senior leaders from Space Base Delta 2 pose for a group photo at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center, Aurora, Colorado, Feb. 10, 2026. The visit was part of the National Salute to Veteran Patients Week, an annual event to honor and thank hospitalized veterans for their service. (U.S. Space Force photo by Paul Ortiz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 16:47
    Photo ID: 9518474
    VIRIN: 260210-X-NQ645-1088
    Resolution: 4762x3168
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: AURORA HIGHLANDS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring the Legacy of Service: Leadership from Buckley Space Force Base Visits Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center During National Salute to Veteran Patients Week [Image 12 of 12], by Paul Ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Honoring the Legacy of Service: Leadership from Buckley Space Force Base Visits Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center During National Salute to Veteran Patients Week
    Honoring the Legacy of Service: Leadership from Buckley Space Force Base Visits Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center During National Salute to Veteran Patients Week
    Honoring the Legacy of Service: Leadership from Buckley Space Force Base Visits Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center During National Salute to Veteran Patients Week
    Honoring the Legacy of Service: Leadership from Buckley Space Force Base Visits Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center During National Salute to Veteran Patients Week
    Honoring the Legacy of Service: Leadership from Buckley Space Force Base Visits Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center During National Salute to Veteran Patients Week
    Honoring the Legacy of Service: Leadership from Buckley Space Force Base Visits Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center During National Salute to Veteran Patients Week
    Honoring the Legacy of Service: Leadership from Buckley Space Force Base Visits Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center During National Salute to Veteran Patients Week
    Honoring the Legacy of Service: Leadership from Buckley Space Force Base Visits Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center During National Salute to Veteran Patients Week
    Honoring the Legacy of Service: Leadership from Buckley Space Force Base Visits Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center During National Salute to Veteran Patients Week
    Honoring the Legacy of Service: Leadership from Buckley Space Force Base Visits Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center During National Salute to Veteran Patients Week
    Honoring the Legacy of Service: Leadership from Buckley Space Force Base Visits Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center During National Salute to Veteran Patients Week
    Honoring the Legacy of Service: Leadership from Buckley Space Force Base Visits Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center During National Salute to Veteran Patients Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Honoring the Legacy of Service: Leadership from Buckley Space Force Base Visits Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center During National Salute to Veteran Patients Week

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery