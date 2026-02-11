Senior leaders from Space Base Delta 2 pose for a group photo at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center, Aurora, Colorado, Feb. 10, 2026. The visit was part of the National Salute to Veteran Patients Week, an annual event to honor and thank hospitalized veterans for their service. (U.S. Space Force photo by Paul Ortiz)
This work, Honoring the Legacy of Service: Leadership from Buckley Space Force Base Visits Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center During National Salute to Veteran Patients Week [Image 12 of 12], by Paul Ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Honoring the Legacy of Service: Leadership from Buckley Space Force Base Visits Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center During National Salute to Veteran Patients Week
