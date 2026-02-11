Honoring the Legacy of Service: Leadership from Buckley Space Force Base Visits Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center During National Salute to Veteran Patients Week

Photo By Paul Ortiz | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tyler Hughes, Space Base Delta 2 director of mission support, shakes hands with Mr. Duane Gill, Director of the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center, Aurora, Colorado, Feb. 10, 2026. The visit was part of the National Salute to Veteran Patients Week, an annual event to honor and thank hospitalized veterans for their service. (U.S. Space Force photo by Paul Ortiz) see less | View Image Page

Aurora, Colo. – As part of the National Salute to Veteran Patients Week, senior leaders from Space Base Delta 2 visited the Rocky Mountain Regional Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Aurora, Colorado, on Feb. 10, 2026, to honor and express appreciation for the nation's local inpatient veterans. The visit is part of the VA's Eastern Colorado Healthcare System and broader Department of Veterans Affairs’ celebration.

"Our commitment to community engagement, especially opportunities to connect with our veteran community, is one of our highest priorities,” said Lt. Col. Tyler Hughes, SBD 2 director of mission support. “It is a profound honor to spend time with these veterans who have selflessly served our country.”

The National Salute to Veteran Patients Program is a week-long event that takes place annually around Valentine's Day. It is designed to pay tribute to veterans, increase community awareness of the role of VA medical centers, and encourage citizens to volunteer. During this week, VA facilities across the country invite individuals, veteran groups, military personnel, and community organizations to participate in various activities to honor hospitalized veterans.

“We are thrilled to welcome the leadership of Space Base Delta 2 to our facility during National Salute week to honor our Eastern Colorado veterans and pay tribute to their service to our nation.” said Eva Gergely, Voluntary Service Officer and Chief of the Center for Development and Civic Engagement at the VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System.

The dedication and sacrifices of the veterans and their families have paved the way for the current fighting force.

This event not only offered a meaningful connection between current military leaders and those who served before them but also highlighted the vital role of the VA system in veteran care. Ultimately, the National Salute to Veteran Patients Week and visits like this one serve as a powerful reminder of the debt of gratitude owed to these heroes and a call for continued community support for veterans and the institutions that serve them.