    Honoring the Legacy of Service: Leadership from Buckley Space Force Base Visits Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center During National Salute to Veteran Patients Week [Image 11 of 12]

    Honoring the Legacy of Service: Leadership from Buckley Space Force Base Visits Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center During National Salute to Veteran Patients Week

    AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2026

    Photo by Paul Ortiz 

    Space Base Delta 2

    U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Michelle McCarty, a Space Base Delta 2 public affairs officer, presents a Valentine's Day card to a veteran at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center, Aurora, Colorado, Feb. 10, 2026. The cards were shared as a small token of appreciation during the annual National Salute to Veteran Patients Week. (U.S. Space Force photo by Paul Ortiz)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 16:47
    Photo ID: 9518473
    VIRIN: 260210-X-NQ645-1077
    Resolution: 4851x3228
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: AURORA, COLORADO, US
    This work, Honoring the Legacy of Service: Leadership from Buckley Space Force Base Visits Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center During National Salute to Veteran Patients Week [Image 12 of 12], by Paul Ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Honoring the Legacy of Service: Leadership from Buckley Space Force Base Visits Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center During National Salute to Veteran Patients Week

    United States Department of Veterans Affairs
    Buckley Space Force Base
    Space Base Delta 2

