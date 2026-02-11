Honoring the Legacy of Service: Leadership from Buckley Space Force Base Visits Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center During National Salute to Veteran Patients Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Michelle McCarty, a Space Base Delta 2 public affairs officer, presents a Valentine's Day card to a veteran at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center, Aurora, Colorado, Feb. 10, 2026. The cards were shared as a small token of appreciation during the annual National Salute to Veteran Patients Week. (U.S. Space Force photo by Paul Ortiz)