    PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2026

    Photo by Eric Kowal 

    Picatinny Arsenal

    DOVER, N.J. – Dennis O’Brien Elementary School officially joined a growing network of military-friendly schools on Jan. 30 with a ribbon cutting ceremony recognizing its designation as a Purple Star School. The honor highlights the school’s commitment to supporting students and families connected to the military.

    Administrators, teachers, students, parents, and local officials gathered inside the school’s gymnasium alongside representatives from nearby U.S. Army Garrison Picatinny Arsenal as a purple ribbon was cut to mark the designation.

    Photographed - Gaetano Sollazzo, Principal at Dennis O’ Brien Elementary School, and Lt. Col. Craig A. Bonham II, Garrison Commander, U.S. Army Garrison Picatinny Arsenal

    U.S. Army photo by Carly Michelson

    Date Taken: 01.31.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 13:44
    Photo ID: 9517960
    VIRIN: 260131-O-GY890-7658
    Resolution: 3842x5379
    Size: 4.76 MB
    Location: PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Purple Star status cements Dennis O’Brien Elementary’s commitment to Military students [Image 2 of 2], by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

