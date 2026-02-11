Purple Star status cements Dennis O’Brien Elementary’s commitment to Military students

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

DOVER, N.J. – Dennis O’Brien Elementary School officially joined a growing network of military-friendly schools on Jan. 30 with a ribbon cutting ceremony recognizing its designation as a Purple Star School. The honor highlights the school’s commitment to supporting students and families connected to the military.



Administrators, teachers, students, parents, and local officials gathered inside the school’s gymnasium alongside representatives from nearby U.S. Army Garrison Picatinny Arsenal as a purple ribbon was cut to mark the designation.



U.S. Army photo by Carly Michelson