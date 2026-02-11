(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    103d Airlift Wing Hosts Home Coming Ceremony [Image 7 of 8]

    103d Airlift Wing Hosts Home Coming Ceremony

    EAST GRANBY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2026

    Photo by Airman Juliana Thiel 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    U.S. Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Arthur Fredricks, the Senior Enlisted Leader of the Connecticut National Guard, shakes the hand of U.S. Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Luke Wismar, a flight engineer with the 103d Operations Group, at a Welcome Home ceremony on Feb 7, 2026, East Granby. Over 240 deployers were presented awards and thanked by Connecticut state leaders and lawmakers following their recent deployments to various locations around the world in 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Seana Weerakoon)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 13:33
    Photo ID: 9517937
    VIRIN: 260207-F-RM452-6806
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.82 MB
    Location: EAST GRANBY, CONNECTICUT, US
    This work, 103d Airlift Wing Hosts Home Coming Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by AB Juliana Thiel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

