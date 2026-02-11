103d Airlift Wing Hosts Home Coming Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Arthur Fredricks, the Senior Enlisted Leader of the Connecticut National Guard, shakes the hand of U.S. Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Luke Wismar, a flight engineer with the 103d Operations Group, at a Welcome Home ceremony on Feb 7, 2026, East Granby. Over 240 deployers were presented awards and thanked by Connecticut state leaders and lawmakers following their recent deployments to various locations around the world in 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Seana Weerakoon)