103d Airlift Wing Hosts Home Coming Ceremony

Members of the Connecticut Patriot Guard held American flags in support of troops during a Welcome Home ceremony that honored returning Connecticut Air National Guard deployers on Feb 7, 2026, East Granby, Connecticut. The ceremony recognized over 240 airmen that recently returned from deployments to various locations in recent months. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Seana Weerakoon)