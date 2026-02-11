103d Airlift Wing Hosts Home Coming Ceremony

U.S. Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Thomas Olander, the Chief of Staff–Air of the Connecticut Air National Guard shakes hands with Staff Sgt. Hailey Jones-Henry, a crew chief with the 103d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, during a Welcome Home Ceremony for returning deployers at East Granby, Connecticut, Feb. 7, 2026. Jones-Henry was one of over 240 airmen recently deployed overseas to various locations around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Juliana Thiel)
Date Taken:
|02.07.2026
Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 13:33
Photo ID:
|9517934
VIRIN:
|260207-Z-RM452-1625
Resolution:
|4695x3130
Size:
|2.49 MB
Location:
|EAST GRANBY, CONNECTICUT, US
Web Views:
|3
Downloads:
|0
