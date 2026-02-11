(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    103d Airlift Wing Hosts Home Coming Ceremony [Image 6 of 8]

    103d Airlift Wing Hosts Home Coming Ceremony

    EAST GRANBY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2026

    Photo by Airman Juliana Thiel 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    U.S. Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Thomas Olander, the Chief of Staff–Air of the Connecticut Air National Guard shakes hands with Staff Sgt. Hailey Jones-Henry, a crew chief with the 103d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, during a Welcome Home Ceremony for returning deployers at East Granby, Connecticut, Feb. 7, 2026. Jones-Henry was one of over 240 airmen recently deployed overseas to various locations around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Juliana Thiel)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 13:33
    Photo ID: 9517934
    VIRIN: 260207-Z-RM452-1625
    Resolution: 4695x3130
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: EAST GRANBY, CONNECTICUT, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

