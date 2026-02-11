103d Airlift Wing Hosts Home Coming Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Thomas Olander, the Chief of Staff–Air of the Connecticut Air National Guard shakes hands with Staff Sgt. Hailey Jones-Henry, a crew chief with the 103d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, during a Welcome Home Ceremony for returning deployers at East Granby, Connecticut, Feb. 7, 2026. Jones-Henry was one of over 240 airmen recently deployed overseas to various locations around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Juliana Thiel)