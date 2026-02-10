(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USAG Ansbach updates local community partners [Image 2 of 4]

    USAG Ansbach updates local community partners

    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Jonathan Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach

    Lord Mayor of Ansbach Thomas Deffner, poses with (l-r) Command Sgt. Major Michael Seelow, Deputy to the Garrison Commander, Bruce Griggs, Mrs. Jennifer Southard, Deffner, Garrison Commander, Col. Aaron Southard, at the garrison’s annual Spring Social on Feb. 6, 2026. The event focused on sharing the garrison’s recent milestones, future goals, and reinforcing partnerships with local community leaders. (U.S. Army photo by Jonathan Bell)

    This work, USAG Ansbach updates local community partners [Image 4 of 4], by Jonathan Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

