USAG Ansbach updates local community partners

Lord Mayor of Ansbach Thomas Deffner, poses with (l-r) Command Sgt. Major Michael Seelow, Deputy to the Garrison Commander, Bruce Griggs, Mrs. Jennifer Southard, Deffner, Garrison Commander, Col. Aaron Southard, at the garrison’s annual Spring Social on Feb. 6, 2026. The event focused on sharing the garrison’s recent milestones, future goals, and reinforcing partnerships with local community leaders. (U.S. Army photo by Jonathan Bell)