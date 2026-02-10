(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USAG Ansbach updates local community partners [Image 4 of 4]

    USAG Ansbach updates local community partners

    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Jonathan Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach

    Col. Aaron Southard, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach, greets Illesheim mayor Roland Scheibenberger at the garrison’s annual Spring Social on Feb. 6, 2026. The event focused on sharing the garrison’s recent milestones, future goals, and reinforcing partnerships with local community leaders. (U.S. Army photo by Jonathan Bell)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 09:14
    Photo ID: 9517293
    VIRIN: 260205-A-ZV819-9438
    Resolution: 5222x3917
    Size: 3.4 MB
    Location: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Ansbach updates local community partners [Image 4 of 4], by Jonathan Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    stronger together
    USAG Ansbach
    target_news_europe
    German-American Partnership Event
    partnership

