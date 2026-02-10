(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USAG Ansbach updates local community partners [Image 1 of 4]

    USAG Ansbach updates local community partners

    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Jonathan Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach

    Col. Aaron Southard, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach, speaks to attendees of the garrison's annual Spring Social in Ansbach, Germany, Feb. 6, 2026. The event focused on sharing the garrison’s recent milestones, future goals, and reinforcing partnerships with local community leaders. (U.S. Army photo by Jonathan Bell)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 09:14
    Photo ID: 9517288
    VIRIN: 260205-A-ZV819-1961
    Resolution: 2889x3853
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Ansbach updates local community partners [Image 4 of 4], by Jonathan Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAG Ansbach updates local community partners

