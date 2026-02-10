USAG Ansbach updates local community partners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Aaron Southard, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach, speaks to attendees of the garrison's annual Spring Social in Ansbach, Germany, Feb. 6, 2026. The event focused on sharing the garrison’s recent milestones, future goals, and reinforcing partnerships with local community leaders. (U.S. Army photo by Jonathan Bell)