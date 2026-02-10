386th ELRS fuels technician tests aviation-grade oxygen for mission readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gregory Parish, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels technician, prepares a liquid oxygen sample for quality analysis in a cryogenic oxygen facility within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 9, 2026. Cryogenic oxygen operations ensure aviation-grade oxygen meets purity and safety standards, supporting aircraft life-support systems and sustaining combat airpower across the theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann)