    386th ELRS fuels technician tests aviation-grade oxygen for mission readiness [Image 2 of 5]

    386th ELRS fuels technician tests aviation-grade oxygen for mission readiness

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.08.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gregory Parish and Airman 1st Class Ian Allen, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels technicians, conduct liquid oxygen quality testing in a cryogenic oxygen facility within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 9, 2026. Cryogenic oxygen operations ensure aviation-grade oxygen meets purity and safety standards, supporting aircraft life-support systems and sustaining combat airpower across the theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 05:05
    Photo ID: 9517121
    VIRIN: 260209-Z-JK012-1009
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 739.75 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th ELRS fuels technician tests aviation-grade oxygen for mission readiness [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

