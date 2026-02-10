386th ELRS fuels technician tests aviation-grade oxygen for mission readiness

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gregory Parish and Airman 1st Class Ian Allen, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels technicians, conduct liquid oxygen quality testing in a cryogenic oxygen facility within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 9, 2026. Cryogenic oxygen operations ensure aviation-grade oxygen meets purity and safety standards, supporting aircraft life-support systems and sustaining combat airpower across the theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann)
