    F-15E Strike Eagles Land at a base in the Middle East

    F-15E Strike Eagles Land at a base in the Middle East

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.17.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jared Brewer 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft prepares to land at a base in the Middle East, Jan. 18, 2026. The F-15E Strike Eagle is a dual-role fighter designed to perform air-to-air and air-to-ground missions at low altitude, day or night and in all weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Brewer)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 04:41
    Photo ID: 9517113
    VIRIN: 260118-F-XB433-1026
    Resolution: 1682x1119
    Size: 97.04 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, F-15E Strike Eagles Land at a base in the Middle East [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jared Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT
    F-15
    USCENTCOM

