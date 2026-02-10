F-15E Strike Eagles Land at a base in the Middle East

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft prepares to land at a base in the Middle East, Jan. 18, 2026. The F-15E Strike Eagle is a dual-role fighter designed to perform air-to-air and air-to-ground missions at low altitude, day or night and in all weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Brewer)
