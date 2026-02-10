F-15E Strike Eagles Land at a base in the Middle East

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft taxi off of the runway after landing at a base in the Middle East, Jan. 18, 2026. The U.S. maintains a highly agile fighting force, leveraging the most advanced capabilities to support the long-term security and stability of the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Brewer)