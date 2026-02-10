F-15E Strike Eagles Land at a base in the Middle East

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft takes off from a base in the Middle East, Jan. 18, 2026. The F-15E Strike Eagle is a dual-role fighter designed to perform air-to-air and air-to-ground missions at low altitude, day or night and in all weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Brewer)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 04:41
|Photo ID:
|9517111
|VIRIN:
|260118-F-XB433-1081
|Resolution:
|2857x1901
|Size:
|540.63 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
