Arrowhead Soldiers advance their weapons expertise during M4 rifle zeroing training

The 36th Infantry Division, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, conducts training on the M4 carbine rifle range as Soldiers zero in their weapons Feb. 7, 2026, at North Fort Hood in Gatesville, Texas. U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Paul Brodzinski, with the 55th Sustainment Brigade, 310th Sustainment Command, provided advanced one-on-one training to Soldiers learned from the 84th Training Command’s Senior Gunner Academy. A zero range is conducted for Soldiers to properly sight their weapons and optics prior to final weapon qualifications as one of many tasks to improve individual Soldier and unit readiness. (Texas Army National Guard photo by Spc. Hunter L Lightsey, 36th Infantry Division Public Affairs)