(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arrowhead Soldiers advance their weapons expertise during M4 rifle zeroing training [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Arrowhead Soldiers advance their weapons expertise during M4 rifle zeroing training

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2026

    Photo by Spc. Hunter Lightsey 

    36th Infantry Division (TXARNG)

    The 36th Infantry Division, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, conducts training on the M4 carbine rifle range as Soldiers zero in their weapons Feb. 7, 2026, at North Fort Hood in Gatesville, Texas. U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Paul Brodzinski, with the 55th Sustainment Brigade, 310th Sustainment Command, provided advanced one-on-one training to Soldiers learned from the 84th Training Command’s Senior Gunner Academy. A zero range is conducted for Soldiers to properly sight their weapons and optics prior to final weapon qualifications as one of many tasks to improve individual Soldier and unit readiness. (Texas Army National Guard photo by Spc. Hunter L Lightsey, 36th Infantry Division Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 23:11
    Photo ID: 9516905
    VIRIN: 260207-Z-PK157-1006
    Resolution: 7650x5464
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arrowhead Soldiers advance their weapons expertise during M4 rifle zeroing training [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Hunter Lightsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Arrowhead Soldiers advance their weapons expertise during M4 rifle zeroing training
    Arrowhead Soldiers advance their weapons expertise during M4 rifle zeroing training
    Arrowhead Soldiers advance their weapons expertise during M4 rifle zeroing training
    Arrowhead Soldiers advance their weapons expertise during M4 rifle zeroing training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    36ID
    84th Training Command
    Army Reserve
    M4
    55SB
    310SC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery