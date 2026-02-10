U.S. Service Members and Panamanian Health Officials Provide Optometry Services in Penonomé

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Anna Liew-Ramos, assigned to the Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama, tests a Panamanian patient’s near vision during a medical fair in Penonomé, Panamá, Feb. 5, 2026. The activity supports bilateral readiness through cooperative medical efforts conducted by invitation and in coordination with Panamanian authorities. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)