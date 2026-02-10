(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Service Members and Panamanian Health Officials Provide Optometry Services in Penonomé [Image 1 of 5]

    U.S. Service Members and Panamanian Health Officials Provide Optometry Services in Penonomé

    PENONOMé, PANAMA

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Spc. Richard Morgan 

    U.S. Southern Command   

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Petr Boshinski, assigned to the Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama, assigns an eyeglass prescription to a Panamanian local during a medical fair in Penonomé, Panamá, Feb. 5, 2026. The engagement advances long-term partnership goals by building trust and interoperability through collaborative medical initiatives. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 21:20
    Photo ID: 9516824
    VIRIN: 260205-A-DL184-1001
    Resolution: 4160x6240
    Size: 5.2 MB
    Location: PENONOMé, PA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Service Members and Panamanian Health Officials Provide Optometry Services in Penonomé [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SOUTHCOM
    partnership
    Panama
    interoperability
    JSCG-P
    Juntos por la Salud

