U.S. Service Members and Panamanian Health Officials Provide Optometry Services in Penonomé

U.S. Air Force Maj. Petr Boshinski, assigned to the Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama, assigns an eyeglass prescription to a Panamanian local during a medical fair in Penonomé, Panamá, Feb. 5, 2026. The engagement advances long-term partnership goals by building trust and interoperability through collaborative medical initiatives. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 21:20
|Photo ID:
|9516824
|VIRIN:
|260205-A-DL184-1001
|Resolution:
|4160x6240
|Size:
|5.2 MB
|Location:
|PENONOMé, PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
