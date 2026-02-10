U.S. Service Members and Panamanian Health Officials Provide Optometry Services in Penonomé

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Petr Boshinski, assigned to the Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama, assigns an eyeglass prescription to a Panamanian local during a medical fair in Penonomé, Panamá, Feb. 5, 2026. The engagement advances long-term partnership goals by building trust and interoperability through collaborative medical initiatives. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)