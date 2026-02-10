(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    A Bond Beyond Duty [Image 4 of 4]

    A Bond Beyond Duty

    BANFF, ALBERTA, CANADA

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Ashley Richards 

    88th Air Base Wing

    Military Working Dog Flex, 88th Security Forces Squadron patrol explosive detection dog, is pictured June 17, 2025, at a National Park in Banff, Canada. After nearly eight years of service, Flex officially retired from the U.S. Air Force on Jan. 26, 2026. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 16:18
    Photo ID: 9516264
    VIRIN: 250617-F-CI246-1734
    Resolution: 1290x959
    Size: 329.96 KB
    Location: BANFF, ALBERTA, CA
    This work, A Bond Beyond Duty [Image 4 of 4], by Ashley Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

