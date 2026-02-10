A Bond Beyond Duty

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Ben Tombs-Webster, 88th Security Forces Squadron miliary working dog handler, and MWD Flex, stand for their official portrait on Feb. 27, 2025, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. After nearly eight years of service, Flex officially retired from the U.S. Air Force on Jan. 26, 2026. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Rich Oriez)