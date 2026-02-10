(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    A Bond Beyond Duty [Image 1 of 4]

    A Bond Beyond Duty

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2025

    Photo by Ashley Richards 

    88th Air Base Wing

    Staff Sgt. Ben Tombs-Webster, 88th Security Forces Squadron miliary working dog handler, and MWD Flex, stand for their official portrait on Feb. 27, 2025, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. After nearly eight years of service, Flex officially retired from the U.S. Air Force on Jan. 26, 2026. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Rich Oriez)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 16:19
    Photo ID: 9516197
    VIRIN: 250227-F-JW079-1003
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    This work, A Bond Beyond Duty [Image 4 of 4], by Ashley Richards, identified by DVIDS

    A Bond Beyond Duty

    Marine Helicopter Squadron One
    Military Working Dog (MWD)
    MWD Retirement
    MWD

