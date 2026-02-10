Staff Sgt. Ben Tombs-Webster, 88th Security Forces Squadron miliary working dog handler, and MWD Flex, stand for their official portrait on Feb. 27, 2025, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. After nearly eight years of service, Flex officially retired from the U.S. Air Force on Jan. 26, 2026. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Rich Oriez)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 16:19
|Photo ID:
|9516197
|VIRIN:
|250227-F-JW079-1003
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Bond Beyond Duty [Image 4 of 4], by Ashley Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.