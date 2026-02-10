A Bond Beyond Duty

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Military Working Dog Flex, 88th Security Forces Squadron patrol explosive detection dog, is pictured in front of a police vehicle April 22, 2025, at the Wright Brothers Memorial on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. After nearly eight years of service, Flex officially retired from the U.S. Air Force on Jan. 26, 2026. (Courtesy Photo)