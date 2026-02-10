Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Military Working Dog "Flex" officially begins his retirementFeb 9, 2026 after serving six and a half years, logging over 3,000 hours of explosive detection and security details while at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Former handler Staff Sgt. Ben Tombs-Webster, 88th Security Forces adopted him. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jack Gardner)