(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Working Dog "Flex" Retirement [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Military Working Dog &quot;Flex&quot; Retirement

    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2026

    Photo by Jack Gardner 

    88th Air Base Wing

    Military Working Dog "Flex" officially begins his retirementFeb 9, 2026 after serving six and a half years, logging over 3,000 hours of explosive detection and security details while at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Former handler Staff Sgt. Ben Tombs-Webster, 88th Security Forces adopted him. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jack Gardner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 16:17
    Photo ID: 9516196
    VIRIN: 260209-F-VC621-1141
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 14.65 MB
    Location: OHIO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Working Dog "Flex" Retirement [Image 3 of 3], by Jack Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Military Working Dog &quot;Flex&quot; Retirement
    Military Working Dog &quot;Flex&quot; Retirement
    Military Working Dog &quot;Flex&quot; Retirement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A Bond Beyond Duty

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery