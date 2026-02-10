Military Working Dog "Flex" officially begins his retirementFeb 9, 2026 after serving six and a half years, logging over 3,000 hours of explosive detection and security details while at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Former handler Staff Sgt. Ben Tombs-Webster, 88th Security Forces adopted him. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jack Gardner)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 16:17
|Photo ID:
|9516196
|VIRIN:
|260209-F-VC621-1141
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|14.65 MB
|Location:
|OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Working Dog "Flex" Retirement [Image 3 of 3], by Jack Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.