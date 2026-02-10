Staff Sgt. Ben Tombs-Webster, 88th Security Forces Squadron Dog Handler, celebrates with his newest adopted retired Military Working Dog "Flex" during his ceremony Feb. 9, 2026 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Flex served six and a half years with over 3,000 hours of explosive detection and security detail. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jack Gardner)
