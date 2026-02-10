Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col Kevin Collett, 88th Security Forces Commander, SrA Devan Hiler, 88th Security Forces Dog Handler join Military Working Dog "Flex" to celebrate the start of his retirement Feb. 9, 2026 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, after six and a half years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jack Gardner)