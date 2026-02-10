(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Military Working Dog "Flex" Retirement [Image 2 of 3]

    Military Working Dog &quot;Flex&quot; Retirement

    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2026

    Photo by Jack Gardner 

    88th Air Base Wing

    Lt. Col Kevin Collett, 88th Security Forces Commander, SrA Devan Hiler, 88th Security Forces Dog Handler join Military Working Dog "Flex" to celebrate the start of his retirement Feb. 9, 2026 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, after six and a half years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jack Gardner)

    This work, Military Working Dog "Flex" Retirement [Image 3 of 3], by Jack Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

