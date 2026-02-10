2nd Bn., 5th Marines hosts Two-Five Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Camp San Mateo, home of the 5th Marine Regiment, as seen from the top of First Sergeants Hill on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 5, 2026. First Sergeants Hill serves as a memorial where Marines that served in the regiment, past and present, can pay respects to their fallen comrades and memorialize those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sawyer Carleton)