    2nd Bn., 5th Marines hosts Two-Five Day

    2nd Bn., 5th Marines hosts Two-Five Day

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Sawyer Carleton 

    1st Marine Division

    Camp San Mateo, home of the 5th Marine Regiment, as seen from the top of First Sergeants Hill on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 5, 2026. First Sergeants Hill serves as a memorial where Marines that served in the regiment, past and present, can pay respects to their fallen comrades and memorialize those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sawyer Carleton)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 16:13
    Photo ID: 9516174
    VIRIN: 260205-M-MU704-4018
    Resolution: 18232x3654
    Size: 10.49 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Bn., 5th Marines hosts Two-Five Day [Image 20 of 20], by Cpl Sawyer Carleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Blue Diamond
    1st Marine Division
    Two Five
    V25
    USMC
    Family Day

