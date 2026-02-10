(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2nd Bn., 5th Marines hosts Two-Five Day [Image 18 of 20]

    2nd Bn., 5th Marines hosts Two-Five Day

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Sawyer Carleton 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kyle Unterbrink, a team leader with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, gives a safety brief prior to range execution during Two-Five Day at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 5, 2026. Two-Five Day gave friends and family members of Marines serving in the battalion an opportunity to experience a day in the Marine Corps, as well as serving as a day of commemoration for veterans. Unterbrink is a native of Illinois. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sawyer Carleton)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Bn., 5th Marines hosts Two-Five Day [Image 20 of 20], by Cpl Sawyer Carleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Blue Diamond
    1st Marine Division
    Two Five
    V25
    USMC
    Family Day

