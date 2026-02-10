2nd Bn., 5th Marines hosts Two-Five Day

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kyle Unterbrink, a team leader with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, gives a safety brief prior to range execution during Two-Five Day at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 5, 2026. Two-Five Day gave friends and family members of Marines serving in the battalion an opportunity to experience a day in the Marine Corps, as well as serving as a day of commemoration for veterans. Unterbrink is a native of Illinois. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sawyer Carleton)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 16:14
|Photo ID:
|9516172
|VIRIN:
|260205-M-MU704-1504
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
