    2nd Bn., 5th Marines hosts Two-Five Day [Image 19 of 20]

    Two Marine veterans that served in 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, pay respects to their fallen comrades during Two-Five Day at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 5, 2026. Two-Five Day gave friends and family members of Marines serving in the battalion an opportunity to experience a day in the Marine Corps, as well as serving as a day of commemoration for veterans. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sawyer Carleton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 16:14
    Photo ID: 9516173
    VIRIN: 260205-M-MU704-1517
    Resolution: 6142x4095
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Bn., 5th Marines hosts Two-Five Day [Image 20 of 20], by Cpl Sawyer Carleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Blue Diamond
    1st Marine Division
    Two Five
    V25
    USMC
    Family Day

