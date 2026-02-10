2nd Bn., 5th Marines hosts Two-Five Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two Marine veterans that served in 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, pay respects to their fallen comrades during Two-Five Day at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 5, 2026. Two-Five Day gave friends and family members of Marines serving in the battalion an opportunity to experience a day in the Marine Corps, as well as serving as a day of commemoration for veterans. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sawyer Carleton)