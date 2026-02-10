2nd Bn., 5th Marines hosts Two-Five Day

Two Marine veterans that served in 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, pay respects to their fallen comrades during Two-Five Day at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 5, 2026. Two-Five Day gave friends and family members of Marines serving in the battalion an opportunity to experience a day in the Marine Corps, as well as serving as a day of commemoration for veterans. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sawyer Carleton)
|02.05.2026
|02.10.2026 16:14
|9516173
|260205-M-MU704-1517
|6142x4095
|3.3 MB
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|0
