(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Red Cross Dental Assistant Training Program Opens Doors for Military Spouses at Fort Eustis [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Red Cross Dental Assistant Training Program Opens Doors for Military Spouses at Fort Eustis

    UNITED STATES

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Andrew Brown 

    McDonald Army Health Center

    American Red Cross Dental Assistant Student Anna Mendeola learns the basics of four-handed dentistry from Dental Assistant Viviana Lopez. Mendeola, a five-year military spouse, is building portable skills for future moves while supporting the military community.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 12:35
    Photo ID: 9515905
    VIRIN: 251118-O-FM923-7296
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Cross Dental Assistant Training Program Opens Doors for Military Spouses at Fort Eustis [Image 3 of 3], by Andrew Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Red Cross Dental Assistant Training Program Opens Doors for Military Spouses at Fort Eustis
    Red Cross Dental Assistant Training Program Opens Doors for Military Spouses at Fort Eustis
    Red Cross Dental Assistant Training Program Opens Doors for Military Spouses at Fort Eustis

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Red Cross Dental Assistant Training Program Opens Doors for Military Spouses at Fort Eustis

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery