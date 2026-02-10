American Red Cross Dental Assistant Student Anna Mendeola learns the basics of four-handed dentistry from Dental Assistant Viviana Lopez. Mendeola, a five-year military spouse, is building portable skills for future moves while supporting the military community.
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 12:35
|Photo ID:
|9515905
|VIRIN:
|251118-O-FM923-7296
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.82 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Cross Dental Assistant Training Program Opens Doors for Military Spouses at Fort Eustis [Image 3 of 3], by Andrew Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Red Cross Dental Assistant Training Program Opens Doors for Military Spouses at Fort Eustis
No keywords found.