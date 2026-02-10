Mrs. Regina Kosiba (center), lead volunteer for the American Red Cross Dental Program, stands with dental assistant students Mrs. Anna Mendeola (left) and Mrs. Chloe Osada (right) during the Red Cross Dental Assistant Training Program at Tignor Dental Clinic on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.
Red Cross Dental Assistant Training Program Opens Doors for Military Spouses at Fort Eustis
