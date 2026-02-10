Red Cross Dental Assistant Training Program Opens Doors for Military Spouses at Fort Eustis

Photo By Andrew Brown | American Red Cross Dental Assistant Student Chloe Osada learning dental operatory setup. Osada a 21-year military spouse who has supported spouse in assignments across the U.S. and overseas is learning skills that can be applied anywhere to support dental readiness and the well-being of the military community. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LANGLEY–EUSTIS, Va. — For military families, a permanent change of station often means leaving a career behind and navigating the challenge of securing new employment. To address this ongoing readiness and quality-of-life concern, McDonald Army Health Center, in partnership with the American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces, has launched a Dental Assistant Training Program at Fort Eustis.

This program builds on a long-standing collaboration between the Army Medical Department and the American Red Cross that dates back to the 1970s, when the first dental assistant training program was established in Nürnberg, Germany. Since then, the partnership has played a critical role in strengthening dental clinic staffing while creating meaningful career pathways for military dependents.

Red Cross volunteer Regina Kosiba, who previously directed a similar program in Wiesbaden, Germany, emphasized the program’s impact on military families. “Frequent relocations often make it challenging for military dependents to find stability and purpose,” Kosiba said. “I have seen firsthand how this program provides graduates with a sense of belonging, meaningful direction, and portable career skills that empower them wherever the military may send them.”

While comparable civilian dental assistant programs can cost up to $15,000, this six-month course is offered at no cost to eligible military dependents. By eliminating a significant financial barrier, the program provides access to a transferable profession that supports both individual career development and military readiness.

Anna Mende, a military spouse and current student, shared, “I am gaining valuable skills that I can carry to future relocations while contributing to the health of our military community.”

The program requires a full-time, six-month commitment totaling 600 hours of training. Students begin with two weeks of classroom instruction before transitioning into hands-on clinical experience. Throughout the course, participants rotate through all areas of the dental clinic, learning chairside assistance, radiographic techniques, sterilization procedures, and patient administration under the mentorship of Army dental professionals.

Students have reported overwhelmingly positive experiences thus far. “The Dental Assistant Training Program is providing me with an in-depth education while also equipping me with the confidence and competence to become an essential member of any dental team,” said Chloe Osada, a current participant.

As Fort Eustis’s inaugural class moves forward, students are not only training to become dental assistants, but they are also building sustainable careers, supporting force readiness, and contributing to a legacy of service that spans generations.