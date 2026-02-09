(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DLA Distribution hosts Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy [Image 36 of 46]

    NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Dorie Heyer 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Students from the Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy 2026 class tour the Eastern Distribution Center at Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, as part of their visit to DLA Distribution in New Cumberland, Feb. 5. The Eisenhower School educates joint warfighters, national security leaders, defense industry executives and allied partners for strategic leadership roles through courses in national security studies, economics, defense strategy and resourcing, acquisition, the global industrial base, and strategic leadership. As part of the curriculum, the visit provides insight into DLA Distribution's role as the War Department's joint storage and distribution provider, providing support to America's military and other federal agencies. (DOW photo by Dorie Heyer, released)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 08:34
    Photo ID: 9515415
    VIRIN: 260205-D-FV109-2183
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 526.25 KB
    Location: NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    National Security
    DLA Distribution
    Eastern Distribution Center
    DLA Distribution Susquehanna
    Eisenhower School
    Warehouse Management System

