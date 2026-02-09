DLA Distribution hosts Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Students from the Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy 2026 class tour the Eastern Distribution Center at Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, as part of their visit to DLA Distribution in New Cumberland, Feb. 5. The Eisenhower School educates joint warfighters, national security leaders, defense industry executives and allied partners for strategic leadership roles through courses in national security studies, economics, defense strategy and resourcing, acquisition, the global industrial base, and strategic leadership. As part of the curriculum, the visit provides insight into DLA Distribution's role as the War Department's joint storage and distribution provider, providing support to America's military and other federal agencies. (DOW photo by Dorie Heyer, released)