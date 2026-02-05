Sailors and Civilian Mariners Interact with Kids During Community Outreach

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PATTAYA, Thailand — Sailors and civilian mariners (CIVMARs) assigned to Military Sealift Command (MSC) Far East and expeditionary fast transport ships USNS Puerto Rico (T-EPF 11) and USNS City of Bismarck (T-EPF 9) play with students during a community outreach event at the Learning Center of the Human Help Network Foundation in Pattaya, Thailand, Jan. 27, 2026. (Photo by Grady T. Fontana)