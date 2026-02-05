Sailors and Civilian Mariners Interact with Kids During Community Outreach

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    PATTAYA, THAILAND

    01.26.2026

    Photo by Grady Fontana 

    Military Sealift Command Far East

    PATTAYA, Thailand — Civilian mariner Johnisha Scales, yeoman storekeeper, assigned to expeditionary fast transport ship USNS City of Bismarck (T-EPF 9), interacts with students during a community outreach event at the Learning Center of the Human Help Network Foundation in Pattaya, Thailand, Jan. 27, 2026. (Photo by Grady T. Fontana)

