Sailors and Civilian Mariners Interact with Kids During Community Outreach

PATTAYA, Thailand — Civilian mariner Jalen Douglas, 3rd Mate, assigned to expeditionary fast transport ship USNS City of Bismarck (T-EPF 9), interacts with a student during a community outreach event at the Learning Center of the Human Help Network Foundation in Pattaya, Thailand, Jan. 27, 2026. (Photo by Grady T. Fontana)