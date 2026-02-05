Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct CERTEX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, California (Jan. 13, 2026) - A U.S. Marine Corps joint light tactical vehicle attached to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, is staged aboard a landing craft, air cushion assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5 as part of a certification exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 13, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles)