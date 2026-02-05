Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct CERTEX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, California (Jan. 13, 2026) - U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Kory Johnson, an embarkation specialist assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5, ground guides a vehicle as part of loading drills with an ACU-5 landing craft, air cushion as part of a certification exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 13, 2026. Task Force Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. Petty Officer 2nd Class Johnson is a native of Louisiana. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles)