    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct CERTEX [Image 3 of 5]

    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct CERTEX

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, California (Jan. 13, 2026) - U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct loading drills aboard a landing craft, air cushion assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5 as part of a certification exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 13, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 00:28
    Photo ID: 9514993
    VIRIN: 260113-M-FG738-1085
    Resolution: 6000x3368
    Size: 4.58 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct CERTEX [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    I MEF
    USS Ashland
    Logistics
    USMC
    15th MEU
    TFASH

