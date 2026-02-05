(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dynamic Front 26: Romanian and Polish M142 HIMARS Live Fire

    Dynamic Front 26: Romanian and Polish M142 HIMARS Live Fire

    CINCU, ROMANIA

    02.09.2026

    Photo by Capt. Regina Koesters 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A Romanian Armed Forces Soldier, assigned to 8th Field Artillery Brigade, prepares to move an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) into position for a live fire exercise for the culminating event of exercise Dynamic Front 26, Feb. 09, 2026, in Cincu, Romania. Dynamic Front is the practical application of the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line (EFDL) and trains U.S. and NATO’s ability to coordinate lethal and non-lethal effects in a distributed battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Regina Koesters)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 20:05
    Photo ID: 9514748
    VIRIN: 260210-A-HJ930-5897
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.29 MB
    Location: CINCU, RO
    This work, Dynamic Front 26: Romanian and Polish M142 HIMARS Live Fire, by CPT Regina Koesters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VCorps
    DynamicFront
    StongerTogether
    ItWillBeDone
    NATO
    EFDL

