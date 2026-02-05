Dynamic Front 26: Romanian and Polish M142 HIMARS Live Fire

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Romanian Armed Forces Soldiers, assigned to 8th Field Artillery Brigade, and Polish Armed Forces Soldiers, assigned to 1st Missile Brigade, conduct an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) live fire exercise for the culminating event of exercise Dynamic Front 26, Feb. 09, 2026, in Cincu, Romania. Dynamic Front is the practical application of the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line (EFDL) and trains U.S. and NATO’s ability to coordinate lethal and non-lethal effects in a distributed battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Regina Koesters)